Main Street Financial Solutions LLC Lowers Holdings in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Main Street Financial Solutions LLC cut its position in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) by 22.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 275 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 80 shares during the period. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $207,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BLK. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in BlackRock by 79.7% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 9,951 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $7,503,000 after acquiring an additional 4,412 shares during the last quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 2.9% during the first quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 11,193 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $8,438,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new stake in BlackRock in the 1st quarter worth about $6,037,000. Weld Capital Management LLC bought a new position in BlackRock during the 1st quarter valued at about $673,000. Finally, Freestone Capital Holdings LLC lifted its stake in BlackRock by 29.7% during the 1st quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC now owns 1,451 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,094,000 after acquiring an additional 332 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.97% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on BLK. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on BlackRock from $944.00 to $1,017.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of BlackRock from $949.00 to $984.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Barclays upped their price objective on BlackRock from $850.00 to $925.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Citigroup lifted their target price on BlackRock from $1,000.00 to $1,050.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on BlackRock from $890.00 to $984.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. BlackRock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $910.23.

BLK stock opened at $880.32 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 4.44 and a quick ratio of 4.44. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $872.19. BlackRock, Inc. has a one year low of $531.39 and a one year high of $920.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $134.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.93, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.15.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 13th. The asset manager reported $10.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.09 by $0.94. The business had revenue of $4.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.61 billion. BlackRock had a net margin of 31.52% and a return on equity of 15.72%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 33.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $7.85 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that BlackRock, Inc. will post 37.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th were paid a dividend of $4.13 per share. This represents a $16.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 3rd. BlackRock’s payout ratio is presently 48.85%.

In other BlackRock news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 31,668 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $865.89, for a total value of $27,421,004.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark Wiedman sold 1,725 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $812.53, for a total transaction of $1,401,614.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 38,409 shares of company stock valued at $32,875,775 in the last 90 days. 1.16% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

