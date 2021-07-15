Main Street Financial Solutions LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Main Street Financial Solutions LLC reduced its position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 9.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,037 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 113 shares during the quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $252,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PYPL. Gleason Group Inc. bought a new position in PayPal in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in PayPal during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Permanens Capital L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of PayPal during the first quarter worth $27,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in shares of PayPal in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of PayPal in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.95% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Peggy Alford sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.33, for a total value of $1,081,320.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,200,608.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.11, for a total value of $2,631,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 273,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $72,053,725.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 59,042 shares of company stock valued at $15,373,019 in the last ninety days. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

PYPL has been the subject of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and issued a $360.00 target price (up previously from $310.00) on shares of PayPal in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $345.00 price objective on shares of PayPal in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their target price on shares of PayPal from $330.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of PayPal from $313.00 to $370.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of PayPal from $329.00 to $337.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $296.30.

PYPL stock opened at $300.75 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $353.30 billion, a PE ratio of 93.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $270.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $166.50 and a 12-month high of $309.14.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The credit services provider reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $6.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.90 billion. PayPal had a return on equity of 20.21% and a net margin of 22.80%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.66 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Hyperwallet, and iZettle products. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

