MainStreet Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNSB) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

MainStreet Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNSB) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 48,600 shares, a decrease of 80.2% from the June 15th total of 245,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 32,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.5 days. Approximately 0.7% of the company’s stock are short sold.

In other MainStreet Bancshares news, President Abdulhamid Hersiburane sold 1,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.71, for a total value of $31,794.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 7.32% of the company’s stock.

Get MainStreet Bancshares alerts:

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MNSB. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of MainStreet Bancshares by 59.9% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 1,240 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in MainStreet Bancshares by 150.6% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 3,133 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in MainStreet Bancshares by 180.1% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 8,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,000 after buying an additional 5,328 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in MainStreet Bancshares by 179.1% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 19,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $337,000 after acquiring an additional 12,790 shares during the period. Finally, BHZ Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of MainStreet Bancshares by 56.4% during the first quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP now owns 21,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $441,000 after acquiring an additional 7,656 shares in the last quarter. 47.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Stephens began coverage on MainStreet Bancshares in a research note on Monday, June 21st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $25.50 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MainStreet Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, June 11th.

MainStreet Bancshares stock opened at $24.42 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $22.02. MainStreet Bancshares has a 12 month low of $11.75 and a 12 month high of $24.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $183.64 million, a P/E ratio of 11.52 and a beta of 0.53.

MainStreet Bancshares (NASDAQ:MNSB) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $14.92 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.31 million. MainStreet Bancshares had a return on equity of 12.39% and a net margin of 24.99%. On average, research analysts anticipate that MainStreet Bancshares will post 2.03 EPS for the current year.

MainStreet Bancshares Company Profile

MainStreet Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for MainStreet Bank that provides various banking products and services for individuals, small to medium-sized businesses, and professional service organizations primarily in Northern Virginia and the greater Washington, the District of Columbia metropolitan area.

Featured Story: What is the definition of arbitrage?

Receive News & Ratings for MainStreet Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MainStreet Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.