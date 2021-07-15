Manulife Financial (NYSE:MFC) Lifted to Overweight at Barclays

Barclays upgraded shares of Manulife Financial (NYSE:MFC) (TSE:MFC) from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research report report published on Monday, Analyst Price Targets reports. Barclays currently has $31.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $30.00.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on MFC. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Manulife Financial from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Manulife Financial from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on Manulife Financial from $28.50 to $29.50 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised Manulife Financial from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a sector perform rating and issued a $28.00 price objective on shares of Manulife Financial in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $27.56.

Shares of NYSE:MFC opened at $19.22 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $37.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.51, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.39. Manulife Financial has a 12-month low of $13.13 and a 12-month high of $22.25. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $20.32.

Manulife Financial (NYSE:MFC) (TSE:MFC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $12.21 billion during the quarter. Manulife Financial had a return on equity of 12.64% and a net margin of 7.52%. Research analysts predict that Manulife Financial will post 2.6 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 18th were given a $0.2285 dividend. This represents a $0.91 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.76%. This is a positive change from Manulife Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 17th. Manulife Financial’s payout ratio is presently 20.49%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its stake in Manulife Financial by 5,874.4% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 68,048 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,463,000 after purchasing an additional 66,909 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC boosted its stake in Manulife Financial by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 25,353 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $545,000 after purchasing an additional 1,983 shares during the last quarter. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE acquired a new position in Manulife Financial during the 1st quarter valued at about $70,000. Pendal Group Limited boosted its stake in Manulife Financial by 33.2% during the 1st quarter. Pendal Group Limited now owns 231,631 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,982,000 after purchasing an additional 57,714 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Colony Group LLC boosted its stake in Manulife Financial by 39.1% during the 1st quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 25,401 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $546,000 after purchasing an additional 7,136 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.63% of the company’s stock.

About Manulife Financial

Manulife Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products and services in Asia, Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Wealth and Asset Management Businesses; Insurance and Annuity Products; And Corporate and Other segments. The Wealth and Asset Management Businesses segment provides mutual funds and exchange-traded funds, group retirement and savings products, and institutional asset management services through agents and brokers affiliated with the company, securities brokerage firms, and financial advisors pension plan consultants and banks.

