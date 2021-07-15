MAPS (MAPS) Trading 14.3% Lower Over Last 7 Days

MAPS (CURRENCY:MAPS) traded down 1.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on July 15th. MAPS has a total market capitalization of $18.87 million and $141,412.00 worth of MAPS was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One MAPS coin can currently be purchased for about $0.43 or 0.00001343 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, MAPS has traded 14.3% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

WINk (WIN) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Anchor Protocol (ANC) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.97 or 0.00006170 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0921 or 0.00000289 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00004145 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.85 or 0.00008945 BTC.

Wagerr (WGR) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0311 or 0.00000098 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000559 BTC.

Razor Network (RAZOR) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0469 or 0.00000147 BTC.

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.87 or 0.00009002 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

About MAPS

MAPS (MAPS) is a PoH coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 6th, 2020. MAPS’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 44,076,176 coins. MAPS’s official Twitter account is @MAPS_ME

According to CryptoCompare, “Maps.me is an offline mapping application. Over the last nine years, Maps.me has been trusted by 140M users, with over 60M people using Maps.me last year to navigate across 195 countries. This trusted travel companion provides turn-by-turn routing, travel guides, and detailed mapping. The Maps.me application is driven by the MAPS token holders. Each token represents one vote and the token holders will vote on binding governance initiatives related to Maps.me. The MAPS token consists of key DeFi components and is built on the Serum DEX and Solana blockchain. Solana blockchain uses Proof of History as it's proof type. Proof of history is a sequence of computation that can provide a way to cryptographically verify passage of time between two events. It uses a cryptographically secure function written so that output cannot be predicted from the input, and must be completely executed to generate the output.The function is run in a sequence on a single core, its previous output as the current input, periodically recording the current output, and how many times its been called. The output can then be re-computed and verified by external computers in parallel by checking each sequence segment on a separate core. “

MAPS Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MAPS directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade MAPS should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MAPS using one of the exchanges listed above.

