Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO) PT Raised to $14.00 at Citigroup

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO) had its price objective increased by Citigroup from $12.50 to $14.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock. Citigroup’s target price points to a potential upside of 11.82% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Marathon Oil from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Truist Securities raised their target price on shares of Marathon Oil from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Morgan Stanley raised Marathon Oil from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $12.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Mizuho upped their price target on Marathon Oil from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on Marathon Oil from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.41.

Shares of MRO opened at $12.52 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $12.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.54, a PEG ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 3.25. Marathon Oil has a one year low of $3.73 and a one year high of $14.33.

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.10. Marathon Oil had a negative return on equity of 5.80% and a negative net margin of 44.69%. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. Analysts anticipate that Marathon Oil will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Patrick Wagner sold 31,667 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.72, for a total transaction of $434,471.24. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 263,959 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,621,517.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Lee M. Tillman sold 67,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.03, for a total transaction of $744,525.00. Company insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MRO. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in Marathon Oil in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Center for Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new stake in Marathon Oil in the first quarter worth about $25,000. HWG Holdings LP bought a new position in shares of Marathon Oil in the first quarter worth about $34,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Marathon Oil during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Proffitt & Goodson Inc. grew its stake in shares of Marathon Oil by 600.0% during the 1st quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. now owns 3,500 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the period. 68.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Marathon Oil Corporation operates as an independent exploration and production company in the United States and Equatorial Guinea. The company engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of crude oil and condensate, natural gas liquids, and natural gas; and the production and marketing of products manufactured from natural gas, such as liquefied natural gas and methanol, as well as owns and operates 32 central gathering and treating facilities and the Sugarloaf gathering system, a 42-mile natural gas pipeline through Karnes and Atascosa Counties.

