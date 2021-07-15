Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC) Receives $65.64 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the sixteen analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $67.00.

MPC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $83.00 target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $82.00 price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum in a research note on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $66.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MPC. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Marathon Petroleum during the 4th quarter valued at about $331,000,000. Baupost Group LLC MA bought a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum in the 4th quarter valued at about $318,088,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 43.1% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,274,944 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $714,492,000 after buying an additional 5,206,764 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 372.5% in the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 4,530,008 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $242,311,000 after buying an additional 3,571,177 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 126.7% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,319,504 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $178,655,000 after buying an additional 2,413,857 shares in the last quarter. 76.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Marathon Petroleum stock opened at $55.12 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $60.78. The company has a market cap of $35.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.61, a PEG ratio of 6.24 and a beta of 2.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. Marathon Petroleum has a 12-month low of $26.56 and a 12-month high of $64.84.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.72) by $0.52. The firm had revenue of $22.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.80 billion. Marathon Petroleum had a negative net margin of 1.43% and a negative return on equity of 7.64%. The business’s revenue was down 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.16) EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Marathon Petroleum will post 1.15 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th were given a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 18th. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -67.44%.

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in refining, marketing, retailing, and transporting petroleum products primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments: Refining & Marketing, and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale.

