MarketPeak Hits Market Cap of $2.11 Million (PEAK)

MarketPeak (CURRENCY:PEAK) traded up 8% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on July 15th. One MarketPeak coin can currently be bought for $0.24 or 0.00001797 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, MarketPeak has traded up 19.3% against the dollar. MarketPeak has a market capitalization of $2.11 million and approximately $223,122.00 worth of MarketPeak was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003152 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.91 or 0.00050143 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00002792 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003157 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.94 or 0.00015554 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $271.75 or 0.00856416 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00005796 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000362 BTC.

MarketPeak Profile

MarketPeak (PEAK) is a coin. MarketPeak’s total supply is 8,886,638 coins and its circulating supply is 8,886,290 coins. MarketPeak’s official Twitter account is @PEAKDEFI and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for MarketPeak is marketpeak.com

According to CryptoCompare, “PEAKDEFI is a one-stop solution for taking control of decentralized finances. Native, in-wallet App for DeFi solutions for everyone. “

Buying and Selling MarketPeak

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MarketPeak directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade MarketPeak should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy MarketPeak using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

