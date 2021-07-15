Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) is Candlestick Capital Management LP’s 5th Largest Position

Candlestick Capital Management LP trimmed its holdings in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) by 23.3% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 377,775 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 114,574 shares during the period. Mastercard makes up approximately 2.9% of Candlestick Capital Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Candlestick Capital Management LP’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $134,507,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of MA. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. increased its position in Mastercard by 196.3% in the 1st quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 80 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC lifted its position in shares of Mastercard by 240.0% in the 1st quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC now owns 85 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Sittner & Nelson LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Grandview Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Mastercard during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, ADE LLC bought a new position in shares of Mastercard during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. 73.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Daiwa Capital Markets raised Mastercard from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $402.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Mizuho lifted their target price on Mastercard from $430.00 to $435.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Mastercard from $440.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Barclays lifted their target price on Mastercard from $440.00 to $452.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Mastercard from $418.00 to $444.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. Mastercard has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $398.38.

In other Mastercard news, Vice Chairman Ann Cairns sold 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $380.00, for a total value of $152,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 114,646 shares in the company, valued at $43,565,480. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Sandra A. Arkell sold 2,841 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $385.47, for a total transaction of $1,095,120.27. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 6,321 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,436,555.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 31,638 shares of company stock worth $12,067,618 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MA traded up $1.53 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $392.33. The stock had a trading volume of 59,129 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,176,099. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $368.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.43. Mastercard Incorporated has a one year low of $281.20 and a one year high of $401.50. The stock has a market cap of $388.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.18.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $4.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.97 billion. Mastercard had a net margin of 42.38% and a return on equity of 100.68%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.83 EPS. Research analysts predict that Mastercard Incorporated will post 7.75 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 9th will be given a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 8th. Mastercard’s payout ratio is 27.37%.

About Mastercard

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

