Masters Capital Management LLC Acquires 7,380,649 Shares of Senseonics Holdings, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SENS)

Masters Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Senseonics Holdings, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SENS) by 369.0% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 9,380,649 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,380,649 shares during the period. Senseonics comprises 0.8% of Masters Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Masters Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Senseonics were worth $24,765,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Senseonics by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 59,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. McAdam LLC raised its position in Senseonics by 25.0% in the 1st quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Senseonics by 25.1% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 25,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 5,021 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of Senseonics by 85.7% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 13,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Plancorp LLC boosted its stake in shares of Senseonics by 53.8% during the 1st quarter. Plancorp LLC now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 7,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.00% of the company’s stock.

In other Senseonics news, insider Francine Kaufman sold 62,628 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.00, for a total transaction of $250,512.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,120,504 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,482,016. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO Mukul Jain sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.94, for a total transaction of $194,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 1,725,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,346,761.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 941,949 shares of company stock worth $2,825,303. 5.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Separately, SVB Leerink cut Senseonics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $3.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2.17.

NYSEAMERICAN SENS traded up $0.01 on Thursday, hitting $2.86. 120,132 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 23,451,552. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.48. Senseonics Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $0.35 and a 12 month high of $5.56. The company has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.31 and a beta of 0.48.

Senseonics (NYSEAMERICAN:SENS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.68) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.63). The company had revenue of $2.85 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.70 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Senseonics Holdings, Inc. will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Senseonics Holdings, Inc, a medical technology company, develops and commercializes continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems for people with diabetes in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company's products include Eversense and Eversense XL, which are implantable CGM systems to measure glucose levels in people with diabetes through an under-the-skin sensor, a removable and rechargeable smart transmitter, and a convenient app for real-time diabetes monitoring and management for a period of up to 90 and 180 days.

