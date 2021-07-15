Masters Capital Management LLC Sells 1,999,300 Shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Masters Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in Ford Motor (NYSE:F) by 50.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,000,000 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 1,999,300 shares during the quarter. Ford Motor accounts for approximately 0.8% of Masters Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest position. Masters Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $24,500,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in F. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new position in shares of Ford Motor during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ford Motor during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ford Motor during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ford Motor during the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Ford Motor by 2,228.8% during the first quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,585 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 2,474 shares in the last quarter. 51.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently commented on F shares. Tudor Pickering assumed coverage on shares of Ford Motor in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price target for the company. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Ford Motor from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $13.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Ford Motor in a research report on Monday, April 5th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.89.

NYSE F traded down $0.09 on Thursday, reaching $14.16. 368,788 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 68,632,904. The stock has a market cap of $56.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.15. The business has a 50 day moving average of $14.13. Ford Motor has a fifty-two week low of $6.41 and a fifty-two week high of $16.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.04, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.21.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.73. The company had revenue of $33.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.72 billion. Ford Motor had a net margin of 3.07% and a return on equity of 19.04%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.23) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Ford Motor will post 1.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Stuart J. Rowley sold 37,414 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.82, for a total transaction of $554,475.48. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 153,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,276,559.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Kiersten Robinson sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.20, for a total transaction of $972,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 109,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,776,994.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 112,414 shares of company stock valued at $1,745,775 over the last 90 days. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford trucks, cars, sport utility vehicles, electrified vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

