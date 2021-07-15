Materialise (NASDAQ:MTLS) Hits New 12-Month Low at $21.35

Materialise NV (NASDAQ:MTLS)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $21.35 and last traded at $21.37, with a volume of 31105 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $22.99.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Materialise from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.50.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $24.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Materialise (NASDAQ:MTLS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The software maker reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $53.41 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.11 million. Materialise had a negative net margin of 4.70% and a negative return on equity of 3.07%. Research analysts anticipate that Materialise NV will post -0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Materialise in the first quarter valued at about $87,000. Nia Impact Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Materialise by 2.4% during the first quarter. Nia Impact Advisors LLC now owns 37,849 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,361,000 after acquiring an additional 877 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Materialise during the first quarter worth about $466,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Materialise by 708.6% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 170,619 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $6,134,000 after acquiring an additional 149,519 shares during the period. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Materialise during the first quarter worth about $6,420,000. 37.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Materialise NV provides additive manufacturing and medical software, and 3D printing services in the Americas, Europe and Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Materialise Software, Materialise Medical, and Materialise Manufacturing. The Materialise Software segment offers software through programs and platforms that enable and enhance the functionality of 3D printers and of 3D printing operations.

