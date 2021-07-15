Maxar Technologies (NYSE:MAXR) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Analysts at Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Maxar Technologies (NYSE:MAXR) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “overweight” rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on MAXR. Truist assumed coverage on shares of Maxar Technologies in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $59.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Maxar Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Truist Securities assumed coverage on shares of Maxar Technologies in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $59.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Maxar Technologies in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Maxar Technologies from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.23.

NYSE:MAXR traded down $0.95 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $33.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,307,242 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,472,358. The stock has a market cap of $2.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.65 and a beta of 1.38. Maxar Technologies has a 12 month low of $15.60 and a 12 month high of $58.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.88.

Maxar Technologies (NYSE:MAXR) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported ($1.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($1.24). Maxar Technologies had a net margin of 15.40% and a negative return on equity of 13.42%. The business had revenue of $392.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $435.81 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.80) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Maxar Technologies will post -0.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Jeff Robertson III sold 17,409 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $696,360.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Biggs C. Porter acquired 3,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $28.00 per share, with a total value of $95,200.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Maxar Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $239,000. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of Maxar Technologies by 26.5% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 115,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,445,000 after acquiring an additional 24,144 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in shares of Maxar Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $212,000. Credit Suisse AG grew its position in shares of Maxar Technologies by 23.9% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 100,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,893,000 after acquiring an additional 19,442 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in shares of Maxar Technologies by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 36,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,795,000 after acquiring an additional 1,337 shares during the last quarter. 68.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Maxar Technologies Company Profile

Maxar Technologies Inc provides earth intelligence and space infrastructure solutions in the United States, Asia, South America, Europe, the Middle East, Australia, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Earth Intelligence and Space Infrastructure segments. The Earth Intelligence segment offers earth imagery products, including orthorectified imagery, imagery basemap, 3D and elevation, and information products; and SecureWatch, a subscription offering that provides online access to imagery and geospatial intelligence platform.

