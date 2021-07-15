Maxcoin (MAX) Hits 24-Hour Volume of $73.00

Maxcoin (CURRENCY:MAX) traded down 3% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on July 15th. One Maxcoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0051 or 0.00000016 BTC on major exchanges. Maxcoin has a total market cap of $312,975.09 and approximately $73.00 worth of Maxcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Maxcoin has traded 13.4% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31,838.02 or 1.00070516 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.00 or 0.00034586 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $423.44 or 0.01330926 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $111.31 or 0.00349862 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.20 or 0.00006904 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $118.93 or 0.00373819 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00002801 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.85 or 0.00005822 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.56 or 0.00004914 BTC.

HNC COIN (HNC) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.91 or 0.00009132 BTC.

About Maxcoin

Maxcoin (CRYPTO:MAX) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theKeccak hashing algorithm. Maxcoin’s total supply is 61,445,805 coins. The Reddit community for Maxcoin is https://reddit.com/r/maxcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Maxcoin’s official Twitter account is @maxcoinproject and its Facebook page is accessible here . Maxcoin’s official website is www.maxcoinproject.org

According to CryptoCompare, “A coin operating on a slightly different algorithm of SHA-3. However the main characteristics are all there including a relatively fast 30 second block time. Retargetting is done using the Kimoto Gravity well algorithm. “

Buying and Selling Maxcoin

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Maxcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Maxcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Maxcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

