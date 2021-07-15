Medican Enterprises, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MDCN) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Medican Enterprises, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MDCN) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 609,200 shares, a growth of 277.0% from the June 15th total of 161,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 420,775,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:MDCN remained flat at $$0.00 during midday trading on Thursday. 170,444,287 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 567,654,750. Medican Enterprises has a 1-year low of $0.00 and a 1-year high of $0.00.

About Medican Enterprises

Medican Enterprises, Inc, a bio-pharmaceutical company, focuses on pursuing business opportunities in the medical and recreational marijuana sector. The company intends to invest in business of growing, marketing, research and development, training, distribution, and retail sale of medical and recreational marijuana in the United States and Canada.

