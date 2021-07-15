Medican Enterprises, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MDCN) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Medican Enterprises, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MDCN) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 609,200 shares, a growth of 277.0% from the June 15th total of 161,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 420,775,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS:MDCN remained flat at $$0.00 during midday trading on Thursday. 170,444,287 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 567,654,750. Medican Enterprises has a 1-year low of $0.00 and a 1-year high of $0.00.
About Medican Enterprises
