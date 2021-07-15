Mentor Capital, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MNTR) CEO Sells $24,960.00 in Stock

Mentor Capital, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MNTR) CEO Chester Billingsley sold 208,000 shares of Mentor Capital stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.12, for a total transaction of $24,960.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS:MNTR opened at $0.10 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.12. Mentor Capital, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $0.07 and a fifty-two week high of $0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 1.89.

Mentor Capital (OTCMKTS:MNTR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 18th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. Mentor Capital had a negative net margin of 12.50% and a negative return on equity of 20.76%. The firm had revenue of $1.32 million during the quarter.

Mentor Capital, Inc is a private equity firm specializing in acquisitions and emerging growth investments. The firm provides passive equity funding and liquidity to smaller companies and owners in the medical, marijuana and social use cannabis companies. It invests in shelf IPO's and public and private companies and seeks to provide public market access to owners of small private companies.

