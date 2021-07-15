Meritor, Inc. (NYSE:MTOR) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Meritor, Inc. (NYSE:MTOR) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $29.14.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. upgraded Meritor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Citigroup upgraded Meritor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. TheStreet downgraded Meritor from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Meritor from $30.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Meritor from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 6th.

Meritor stock opened at $23.62 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $24.75. The stock has a market cap of $1.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.16 and a beta of 2.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93. Meritor has a 12 month low of $19.51 and a 12 month high of $33.56.

Meritor (NYSE:MTOR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The auto parts company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $983.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $944.57 million. Meritor had a return on equity of 13.68% and a net margin of 1.91%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.74 EPS. Analysts expect that Meritor will post 2.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MTOR. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in Meritor by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 4,116 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $115,000 after acquiring an additional 324 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in Meritor by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 25,261 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $743,000 after acquiring an additional 491 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its stake in Meritor by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 29,745 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $875,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Meritor by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 9,687 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $285,000 after acquiring an additional 640 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Meritor by 17.9% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,633 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $137,000 after acquiring an additional 704 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.62% of the company’s stock.

Meritor Company Profile

Meritor, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, sells, services, and supports integrated systems, modules, and components to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and the aftermarket for the commercial vehicle, transportation, and industrial sectors. It operates through two segments, Commercial Truck; and Aftermarket and Industrial.

