MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the fifteen research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $63.43.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on MET shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of MetLife from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. TheStreet cut MetLife from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Citigroup increased their target price on MetLife from $58.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Barclays boosted their price target on MetLife from $65.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MetLife from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th.

In other MetLife news, EVP Marlene Debel sold 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.58, for a total value of $710,380.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 43,112 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,784,172.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Esther Lee sold 7,800 shares of MetLife stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.76, for a total value of $505,128.00. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MET. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of MetLife by 1.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 65,261,530 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,967,251,000 after acquiring an additional 1,052,030 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in MetLife by 11.9% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 42,559,456 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,587,189,000 after purchasing an additional 4,515,838 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in MetLife by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,679,417 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $707,945,000 after purchasing an additional 301,013 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of MetLife by 25.0% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,383,061 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $691,976,000 after purchasing an additional 2,276,706 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of MetLife in the 4th quarter worth $392,304,000. 75.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of MET stock traded up $0.40 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $58.64. 472,721 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,923,369. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $62.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 0.14. MetLife has a 1 year low of $35.19 and a 1 year high of $67.68. The stock has a market cap of $51.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.65, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.31.

MetLife (NYSE:MET) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.72. The company had revenue of $16.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.88 billion. MetLife had a net margin of 2.05% and a return on equity of 8.75%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.58 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that MetLife will post 7.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th will be paid a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 9th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.27%. MetLife’s payout ratio is currently 31.17%.

MetLife Company Profile

MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.

