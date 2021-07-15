Metromile (NASDAQ:MILE) Shares Down 5.4%

Metromile, Inc. (NASDAQ:MILE)’s share price fell 5.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $7.70 and last traded at $7.75. 29,791 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 1,460,325 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.19.

A number of research firms have issued reports on MILE. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on Metromile in a report on Monday, May 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler began coverage on Metromile in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock.

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $8.67.

Metromile (NASDAQ:MILE) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The company reported ($1.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($9.57) by $8.20. The firm had revenue of $17.28 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.10 million. Research analysts expect that Metromile, Inc. will post -2.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Metromile in the 1st quarter worth $38,000. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY bought a new position in shares of Metromile in the 1st quarter worth $50,000. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of Metromile in the 1st quarter worth $65,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Metromile in the 1st quarter worth $77,000. Finally, Bluefin Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Metromile in the 1st quarter worth $114,000. Institutional investors own 45.42% of the company’s stock.

Metromile Company Profile (NASDAQ:MILE)

Metromile, Inc provides pay-per-mile car insurance services in the United States and internationally. The company also licenses artificial intelligence claims platform to automate claims, reduce losses associated with fraud, and unlock the productivity of insurance carriers' employees. In addition, it offers The Pulse, a device that plugs into the diagnostic port of its customer's car and transmits data over wireless cellular networks.

