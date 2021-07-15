MFS High Yield Municipal Trust (NYSE:CMU) Short Interest Down 95.4% in June

MFS High Yield Municipal Trust (NYSE:CMU) saw a significant decline in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,000 shares, a decline of 95.4% from the June 15th total of 43,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 48,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CMU. Fairhaven Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of MFS High Yield Municipal Trust during the fourth quarter worth $71,000. Intellectus Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of MFS High Yield Municipal Trust during the fourth quarter worth $74,000. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of MFS High Yield Municipal Trust during the first quarter valued at $89,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of MFS High Yield Municipal Trust by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 55,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,000 after buying an additional 4,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rivernorth Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MFS High Yield Municipal Trust during the first quarter valued at $1,117,000. 7.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CMU stock traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $4.72. 62,062 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 65,545. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $4.73. MFS High Yield Municipal Trust has a fifty-two week low of $4.11 and a fifty-two week high of $4.83.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 14th will be given a dividend of $0.0175 per share. This represents a $0.21 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 13th.

MFS High Yield Municipal Trust Company Profile

MFS High Yield Municipal Trust is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Massachusetts Financial Services Company. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in tax-exempt bonds and tax-exempt notes. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against Barclays Municipal Bond Index.

