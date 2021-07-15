Micro Focus International (LON:MCRO) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of Micro Focus International plc (LON:MCRO) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 420 ($5.49). Micro Focus International shares last traded at GBX 413.90 ($5.41), with a volume of 1,285,882 shares changing hands.

Separately, Numis Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 650 ($8.49) price objective on shares of Micro Focus International in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 424.17 ($5.54).

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 493.09. The stock has a market cap of £1.39 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 159.27, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.79.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 22nd. This represents a yield of 1.18%. Micro Focus International’s dividend payout ratio is currently -0.03%.

About Micro Focus International (LON:MCRO)

Micro Focus International plc engages in the enterprise software business in the United Kingdom, the United States, Germany, Canada, France, Japan, and internationally. The company offers infrastructure software products that are managed on a portfolio. Its product portfolio includes application modernization and connectivity, application delivery management, IT operations management, security and information management, and governance.

