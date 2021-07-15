Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) Updates Q4 2021 Earnings Guidance

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) updated its fourth quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.200-$2.400 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.180. The company issued revenue guidance of $8 billion-$8.40 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $7.86 billion.

MU opened at $78.49 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $80.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 3.40 and a quick ratio of 2.57. Micron Technology has a 1 year low of $42.25 and a 1 year high of $96.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $88.36 billion, a PE ratio of 21.62, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.26.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, June 29th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.17. Micron Technology had a net margin of 16.20% and a return on equity of 12.60%. The business had revenue of $7.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.26 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.82 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 36.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Micron Technology will post 5.65 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on MU shares. Wedbush restated a neutral rating on shares of Micron Technology in a research note on Monday, June 28th. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $120.00 to $110.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Cleveland Research lowered shares of Micron Technology from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $104.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Micron Technology presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $114.61.

In other Micron Technology news, SVP Joel L. Poppen sold 4,984 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.66, for a total transaction of $397,025.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 257,197 shares in the company, valued at $20,488,313.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Sumit Sadana sold 104,280 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.42, for a total value of $8,386,197.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 165,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,313,370.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 175,122 shares of company stock valued at $14,048,471. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Micron Technology stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 5,340 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $251,000. 80.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Micron Technology

Micron Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Storage Business Unit, and Embedded Business Unit. It offers memory and storage technologies, including DRAM, NAND, NOR, and 3D XPoint memory under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

