Middlesex Water (NASDAQ:MSEX) Reaches New 12-Month High at $95.95

Middlesex Water (NASDAQ:MSEX)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $95.95 and last traded at $93.47, with a volume of 3451 shares. The stock had previously closed at $85.22.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Middlesex Water from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Boenning Scattergood lowered shares of Middlesex Water from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Middlesex Water in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $83.99. The company has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.58 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

Middlesex Water (NASDAQ:MSEX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $32.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.00 million. Middlesex Water had a net margin of 26.46% and a return on equity of 10.99%. Equities analysts predict that Middlesex Water will post 2.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th were issued a dividend of $0.2725 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $1.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.20%. Middlesex Water’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.00%.

In other news, VP Bernadette M. Sohler sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.50, for a total transaction of $86,500.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 5,002 shares in the company, valued at approximately $432,673. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Dennis W. Doll sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.20, for a total transaction of $213,000.00. Insiders have sold a total of 3,800 shares of company stock worth $325,351 in the last 90 days. 2.03% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in Middlesex Water by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 10,177 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $738,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in Middlesex Water by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 74,678 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,901,000 after acquiring an additional 4,535 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Middlesex Water by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,414,786 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $111,795,000 after acquiring an additional 57,629 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Middlesex Water by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 315,638 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $24,941,000 after acquiring an additional 26,520 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in Middlesex Water by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 32,888 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,599,000 after acquiring an additional 1,377 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.18% of the company’s stock.

Middlesex Water Company owns and operates regulated water utility and wastewater systems. It operates in two segments, Regulated and Non-Regulated. The Regulated segment collects, treats, and distributes water on a retail and wholesale basis to residential, commercial, industrial, and fire protection customers in parts of New Jersey, Delaware, and Pennsylvania.

