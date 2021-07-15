MIK Capital LP Invests $8.28 Million in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

MIK Capital LP purchased a new position in General Electric (NYSE:GE) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 630,657 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $8,281,000. General Electric accounts for 3.1% of MIK Capital LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lumbard & Kellner LLC raised its holdings in shares of General Electric by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Lumbard & Kellner LLC now owns 17,700 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $232,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Kelly Lawrence W & Associates Inc. CA raised its holdings in shares of General Electric by 103.9% during the first quarter. Kelly Lawrence W & Associates Inc. CA now owns 38,948 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $511,000 after acquiring an additional 19,848 shares during the period. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. raised its holdings in shares of General Electric by 3.4% during the first quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 95,366 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,253,000 after acquiring an additional 3,140 shares during the period. Putnam Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of General Electric by 2.6% during the first quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 4,693,137 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $61,621,000 after acquiring an additional 120,384 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in General Electric by 11.5% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 760,463,363 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $9,984,884,000 after purchasing an additional 78,587,272 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.34% of the company’s stock.

GE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of General Electric from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $15.00 target price on shares of General Electric and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of General Electric from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. initiated coverage on shares of General Electric in a research report on Friday, May 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $17.00 target price for the company. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of General Electric from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. General Electric currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.60.

NYSE:GE opened at $12.78 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $112.19 billion, a PE ratio of -27.78, a P/E/G ratio of 11.79 and a beta of 1.06. General Electric has a one year low of $5.93 and a one year high of $14.41. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $13.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The conglomerate reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $17.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.66 billion. General Electric had a negative net margin of 4.33% and a positive return on equity of 1.53%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.05 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that General Electric will post 0.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 28th will be paid a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 25th. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio is 400.00%.

General Electric Company Profile

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company worldwide. The company's Power segment offers heavy-duty and aeroderivative gas turbines for utilities, independent power producers, and industrial applications; maintenance, service, and upgrade solutions to plant assets and their operational lifecycle; steam power technology for fossil and nuclear applications, including boilers, generators, steam turbines, and air quality control systems; and advanced reactor technologies solutions comprising reactors, fuels, and support services for boiling water reactors.

