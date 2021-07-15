Mimecast Limited (NASDAQ:MIME) Insider Karen M. Anderson Sells 35,389 Shares

Mimecast Limited (NASDAQ:MIME) insider Karen M. Anderson sold 35,389 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.16, for a total value of $1,845,890.24.

Shares of MIME stock opened at $54.94 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 122.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.30. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Mimecast Limited has a 12-month low of $37.03 and a 12-month high of $59.48.

Mimecast (NASDAQ:MIME) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The technology company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $133.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $131.19 million. Mimecast had a return on equity of 10.01% and a net margin of 5.93%. Mimecast’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.15 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Mimecast Limited will post 0.64 EPS for the current year.

MIME has been the topic of a number of research reports. Northland Securities increased their price objective on Mimecast from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their price objective on Mimecast from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised Mimecast from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Barclays increased their price objective on Mimecast from $56.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Mimecast from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $56.73.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Mimecast by 11.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,105,082 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $205,276,000 after purchasing an additional 513,322 shares in the last quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd lifted its position in shares of Mimecast by 8.1% in the first quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 2,080,927 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $83,674,000 after acquiring an additional 156,369 shares in the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in shares of Mimecast by 53.5% in the first quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,740,265 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $69,976,000 after acquiring an additional 606,886 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Mimecast by 39.8% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,347,860 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $54,197,000 after acquiring an additional 383,388 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its position in shares of Mimecast by 7.3% in the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,345,281 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $54,094,000 after acquiring an additional 91,841 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.88% of the company’s stock.

About Mimecast

Mimecast Limited provides cloud security and risk management services for corporate information and email. The company offers Mimecast Email Security solution, which protects against the delivery of malware, malicious URLs and attachments, spam, viruses, impersonation attacks, phishing, and spear-phishing attacks, including business email compromise, identity theft, extortion, fraud, and other attacks, while also preventing data leaks and other internal threats, as well as provides awareness training services.

