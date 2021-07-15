Mimecast Limited (NASDAQ:MIME) Stake Lifted by Nordea Investment Management AB

Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in Mimecast Limited (NASDAQ:MIME) by 6.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 139,432 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 8,771 shares during the quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB’s holdings in Mimecast were worth $5,630,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in Mimecast by 53.5% in the 1st quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,740,265 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $69,976,000 after purchasing an additional 606,886 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Mimecast in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,595,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Mimecast by 11.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,105,082 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $205,276,000 after purchasing an additional 513,322 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Mimecast by 39.8% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,347,860 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $54,197,000 after purchasing an additional 383,388 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lakewood Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Mimecast in the 4th quarter valued at $14,210,000. 79.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MIME stock opened at $54.94 on Thursday. Mimecast Limited has a 52 week low of $37.03 and a 52 week high of $59.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.93. The company has a market capitalization of $3.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 122.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.30.

Mimecast (NASDAQ:MIME) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The technology company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $133.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $131.19 million. Mimecast had a net margin of 5.93% and a return on equity of 10.01%. The firm’s revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.15 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Mimecast Limited will post 0.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Karen M. Anderson sold 21,067 shares of Mimecast stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.20, for a total value of $1,099,697.40. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 17,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $934,119. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Peter Bauer sold 7,500 shares of Mimecast stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.57, for a total transaction of $409,275.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 246,881 shares of company stock worth $11,639,592 in the last three months. Insiders own 9.50% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Mimecast from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their target price on Mimecast from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Mimecast from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday. Northland Securities increased their price target on Mimecast from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Stephens increased their price objective on shares of Mimecast from $57.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $56.27.

Mimecast Limited provides cloud security and risk management services for corporate information and email. The company offers Mimecast Email Security solution, which protects against the delivery of malware, malicious URLs and attachments, spam, viruses, impersonation attacks, phishing, and spear-phishing attacks, including business email compromise, identity theft, extortion, fraud, and other attacks, while also preventing data leaks and other internal threats, as well as provides awareness training services.

