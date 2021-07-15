Minera Alamos Inc. (OTCMKTS:MAIFF) Short Interest Down 86.3% in June

Minera Alamos Inc. (OTCMKTS:MAIFF) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,100 shares, a drop of 86.3% from the June 15th total of 15,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 651,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Minera Alamos stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $0.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 86,128 shares, compared to its average volume of 309,045. Minera Alamos has a twelve month low of $0.38 and a twelve month high of $0.63. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.55.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on MAIFF shares. National Bank Financial began coverage on Minera Alamos in a report on Friday, April 16th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Desjardins started coverage on shares of Minera Alamos in a research note on Friday, May 21st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Minera Alamos Inc, a junior mining exploration company, acquires, explores for, and develops mineral properties in Mexico. The company explores for gold, silver, molybdenum, and copper deposits. Its principal property is the 100% owned Santana project consisting of 9 mining claims with an area of approximately 3,100 hectares located in the east-southeast of Hermosillo, Sonora.

