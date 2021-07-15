Minter Network (BIP) 1-Day Volume Hits $15,751.00

Minter Network (CURRENCY:BIP) traded 3.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on July 15th. In the last seven days, Minter Network has traded down 24.6% against the U.S. dollar. One Minter Network coin can currently be purchased for $0.0033 or 0.00000010 BTC on major exchanges. Minter Network has a total market cap of $13.96 million and approximately $15,751.00 worth of Minter Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003134 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001891 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.19 or 0.00041319 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000724 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $36.47 or 0.00114292 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48.32 or 0.00151400 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.78 or 0.00021251 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00002617 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Minter Network Coin Profile

Minter Network (BIP) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 31st, 2018. Minter Network’s total supply is 4,431,853,092 coins and its circulating supply is 4,226,643,525 coins. Minter Network’s official website is www.minter.network . Minter Network’s official message board is medium.com/@MinterTeam . Minter Network’s official Twitter account is @MinterTeam

According to CryptoCompare, “Minter is a blockchain network based on the Tendermint engine. It uses a DPoS (Delegated Proof of Stake) consensus mechanism that allows for conducting near instant (up to 5sec.) cryptocurrency transactions and creating project coins with algorithmic price discovery. The BIP is a cryptocurrency created and developed to work within the Minter blockchain. It will serve the users as a medium of value exchange and the reserve currency for all of the other coins issued in the network, providing for instant and absolute liquidity. The BIP tokens will be mineable and can be exchanged for other coins issued in the Minter network and major cryptocurrencies. “

Buying and Selling Minter Network

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Minter Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Minter Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Minter Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

