MMA Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMAC) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

MMA Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMAC) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 13,500 shares, a decrease of 89.3% from the June 15th total of 126,100 shares. Approximately 0.3% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 73,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

NASDAQ MMAC traded up $0.03 on Thursday, reaching $27.09. The company had a trading volume of 12,918 shares, compared to its average volume of 48,011. The firm has a market capitalization of $155.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.99 and a beta of 0.47. MMA Capital has a 1 year low of $16.35 and a 1 year high of $28.99. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $24.69. The company has a quick ratio of 5.83, a current ratio of 5.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

MMA Capital (NASDAQ:MMAC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The financial services provider reported ($1.39) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of ($5.42) million during the quarter. MMA Capital had a return on equity of 3.72% and a net margin of 19.93%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of MMA Capital by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 254,222 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,798,000 after buying an additional 19,030 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of MMA Capital by 27.2% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 73,023 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,665,000 after buying an additional 15,627 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of MMA Capital by 31.6% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 29,776 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $733,000 after buying an additional 7,144 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of MMA Capital by 62.5% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 28,599 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $702,000 after acquiring an additional 10,999 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its position in shares of MMA Capital by 40.3% during the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 27,651 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $471,000 after acquiring an additional 7,939 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 24.04% of the company’s stock.

About MMA Capital

MMA Capital Holdings, Inc focuses on infrastructure-related investments. It focuses on debt associated with renewable energy, bond, and real estate investments. The company was formerly known as MMA Capital Management, LLC and changed its name to MMA Capital Holdings, Inc in January 2019. MMA Capital Holdings, Inc was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Baltimore, Maryland.

