MMA Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMAC) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

MMA Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMAC) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 13,500 shares, a decrease of 89.3% from the June 15th total of 126,100 shares. Approximately 0.3% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 73,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.
NASDAQ MMAC traded up $0.03 on Thursday, reaching $27.09. The company had a trading volume of 12,918 shares, compared to its average volume of 48,011. The firm has a market capitalization of $155.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.99 and a beta of 0.47. MMA Capital has a 1 year low of $16.35 and a 1 year high of $28.99. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $24.69. The company has a quick ratio of 5.83, a current ratio of 5.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.
MMA Capital (NASDAQ:MMAC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The financial services provider reported ($1.39) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of ($5.42) million during the quarter. MMA Capital had a return on equity of 3.72% and a net margin of 19.93%.
About MMA Capital
MMA Capital Holdings, Inc focuses on infrastructure-related investments. It focuses on debt associated with renewable energy, bond, and real estate investments. The company was formerly known as MMA Capital Management, LLC and changed its name to MMA Capital Holdings, Inc in January 2019. MMA Capital Holdings, Inc was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Baltimore, Maryland.
