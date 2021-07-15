MML Investors Services LLC Acquires 90 Shares of Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH)

MML Investors Services LLC grew its holdings in Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH) by 2.0% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 4,563 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in Molina Healthcare were worth $1,067,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Molina Healthcare by 85.3% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in shares of Molina Healthcare by 58.1% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Molina Healthcare in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Molina Healthcare in the 4th quarter valued at about $54,000. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of Molina Healthcare by 236.9% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. 93.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of MOH stock opened at $255.10 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The firm has a market cap of $14.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.74. The business’s 50 day moving average is $253.87. Molina Healthcare, Inc. has a 52 week low of $151.40 and a 52 week high of $273.01.

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $4.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.78 by $0.66. The firm had revenue of $6.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.08 billion. Molina Healthcare had a net margin of 3.38% and a return on equity of 33.87%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 43.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.92 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Molina Healthcare, Inc. will post 13.38 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Thomas L. Tran sold 3,196 shares of Molina Healthcare stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.03, for a total value of $824,663.88. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 31,020 shares in the company, valued at $8,004,090.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Ronna Romney sold 300 shares of Molina Healthcare stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.97, for a total transaction of $78,891.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 7,746 shares of company stock worth $2,024,987 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.49% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on MOH shares. Truist Securities raised their target price on shares of Molina Healthcare from $260.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Molina Healthcare in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Molina Healthcare from $244.00 to $297.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Molina Healthcare from $245.00 to $273.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Molina Healthcare in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $260.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $259.94.

About Molina Healthcare

Molina Healthcare, Inc provides managed health care services to low-income families and individuals under the Medicaid and Medicare programs and through the state insurance marketplaces. The company operates in two segments, Health Plans and Other. As of December 31, 2020, it served approximately 4.0 million members eligible for Medicaid, Medicare, and other government-sponsored healthcare programs in 15 states.

