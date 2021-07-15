MML Investors Services LLC Boosts Holdings in Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY)

MML Investors Services LLC raised its holdings in Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY) by 30.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 28,698 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,644 shares during the quarter. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in Ally Financial were worth $1,297,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Achmea Investment Management B.V. boosted its holdings in Ally Financial by 23.5% in the fourth quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 81,802 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,917,000 after purchasing an additional 15,563 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR boosted its holdings in Ally Financial by 1.0% in the first quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 60,684 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,744,000 after purchasing an additional 604 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its holdings in Ally Financial by 10.9% in the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 39,893 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,804,000 after purchasing an additional 3,912 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in Ally Financial by 110.1% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,779 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $171,000 after purchasing an additional 1,980 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Ally Financial by 56.8% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 750,962 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,984,000 after purchasing an additional 272,067 shares during the last quarter. 94.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Jeffrey Jonathan Brown sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.45, for a total value of $831,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 665,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,924,654.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Jason E. Schugel sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.30, for a total transaction of $138,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 146,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,121,136.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 29,584 shares of company stock valued at $1,580,122. 0.46% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ALLY stock opened at $51.13 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $18.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.26 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90. Ally Financial Inc. has a 12 month low of $19.86 and a 12 month high of $56.61. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.47.

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.91. The company had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.74 billion. Ally Financial had a net margin of 30.51% and a return on equity of 14.64%. Ally Financial’s quarterly revenue was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.44) EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Ally Financial Inc. will post 6.46 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ALLY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Ally Financial in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Ally Financial from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Ally Financial from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Ally Financial in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ally Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.71.

Ally Financial Company Profile

Ally Financial Inc, a bank holding company, provides various digital financial products and services to consumer, commercial, and corporate customers primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through four segments: Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations.

