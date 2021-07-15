MML Investors Services LLC Boosts Holdings in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN)

MML Investors Services LLC grew its position in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) by 9.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,141 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after buying an additional 272 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in Illumina were worth $1,206,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ILMN. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Illumina in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Illumina by 90.5% in the 1st quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 80 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Illumina by 165.6% in the 1st quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 85 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the period. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Illumina in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Illumina in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. 89.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $381.88, for a total value of $114,564.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 43,843 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,742,764.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Jay T. Flatley sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $401.83, for a total transaction of $1,607,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 156,933 shares in the company, valued at $63,060,387.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 15,267 shares of company stock worth $6,096,291 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ILMN stock opened at $460.92 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 4.45 and a quick ratio of 4.16. Illumina, Inc. has a 52 week low of $260.42 and a 52 week high of $555.77. The stock has a market cap of $67.29 billion, a PE ratio of 107.69 and a beta of 0.95. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $432.73.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The life sciences company reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.53. Illumina had a net margin of 18.14% and a return on equity of 14.81%. The business had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.08 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.64 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Illumina, Inc. will post 6.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on shares of Illumina from $460.00 to $470.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Atlantic Securities cut shares of Illumina from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $390.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Illumina from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Illumina from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $504.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Illumina from $300.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $382.89.

About Illumina

Illumina, Inc provides sequencing and array-based solutions for genetic and genomic analysis. Its products and services serve customers in a range of markets enabling the adoption of genomic solutions in research and clinical settings for applications in the life sciences, oncology, reproductive health, agriculture, and other emerging segments.

