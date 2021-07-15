MML Investors Services LLC Has $1.10 Million Holdings in Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF (NASDAQ:KBWY)

MML Investors Services LLC lowered its position in shares of Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF (NASDAQ:KBWY) by 6.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 48,894 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,466 shares during the quarter. MML Investors Services LLC owned 0.33% of Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF worth $1,096,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF by 48.6% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 1,023 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF by 9.0% during the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 24,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $554,000 after purchasing an additional 2,043 shares in the last quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC grew its position in Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF by 28.9% during the first quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 16,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $358,000 after purchasing an additional 3,585 shares in the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Finally, Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $230,000.

KBWY stock opened at $23.58 on Thursday. Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF has a 12 month low of $16.00 and a 12 month high of $24.30. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.18.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 22nd were given a $0.103 dividend. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.24%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 21st.

