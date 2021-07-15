MML Investors Services LLC Has $1.13 Million Position in Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE)

MML Investors Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) by 15.2% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 8,497 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,123 shares during the quarter. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in Sempra Energy were worth $1,127,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System lifted its holdings in shares of Sempra Energy by 374.1% during the first quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 22,178 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,940,000 after acquiring an additional 17,500 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Sempra Energy by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 54,887 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,993,000 after acquiring an additional 2,836 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Sempra Energy during the first quarter valued at $1,057,000. Forsta AP Fonden lifted its holdings in shares of Sempra Energy by 13.1% during the first quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 57,100 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $7,570,000 after acquiring an additional 6,600 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Sempra Energy by 38.5% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 115,939 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $15,291,000 after acquiring an additional 32,231 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Sempra Energy alerts:

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SRE. Barclays lifted their price objective on Sempra Energy from $145.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Bank of America cut Sempra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $135.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Sempra Energy from $157.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Sempra Energy from $151.00 to $145.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Sempra Energy from $148.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $148.86.

Shares of NYSE:SRE opened at $132.17 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $40.02 billion, a PE ratio of 10.07, a P/E/G ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.64. Sempra Energy has a 1-year low of $112.33 and a 1-year high of $144.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $136.56.

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $2.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.77 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $3.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.02 billion. Sempra Energy had a return on equity of 10.55% and a net margin of 34.58%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.47 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Sempra Energy will post 8.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 7th will be issued a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 6th. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.33%. Sempra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.79%.

Sempra Energy Company Profile

Sempra Energy operates as an energy-services holding company in the United States and internationally. The company's San Diego Gas & Electric Company segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity; and supplies natural gas. It offers electric services to approximately 3.7 million population and natural gas services to approximately 3.4 million population that covers 4,100 square miles.

Further Reading: Strike Price

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SRE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE).

Receive News & Ratings for Sempra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sempra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.