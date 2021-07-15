Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) Trading Up 3.4% After Insider Buying Activity

Shares of Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) were up 3.4% on Thursday after an insider bought additional shares in the company. The company traded as high as $255.43 and last traded at $255.15. Approximately 168,436 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 7,223,655 shares. The stock had previously closed at $246.66.

Specifically, President Stephen Hoge sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.87, for a total transaction of $3,583,050.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 1,614,597 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $385,678,785.39. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Dustin A. Moskovitz acquired 320,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $46.40 per share, for a total transaction of $14,848,000.00. Insiders have sold 409,808 shares of company stock worth $76,720,606 over the last three months. 19.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on MRNA shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Moderna from $170.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. SVB Leerink restated a “sell” rating on shares of Moderna in a report on Sunday, April 18th. Argus lifted their price objective on shares of Moderna from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. TheStreet cut shares of Moderna from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, June 11th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Moderna in a report on Friday, April 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Moderna has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $174.53.

The company has a market cap of $102.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 197.56, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $199.22.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $2.84 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by $0.80. The business had revenue of $1.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.48 billion. Moderna had a net margin of 21.90% and a return on equity of 19.76%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24112.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.35) EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Moderna, Inc. will post 24.71 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Moderna by 14.4% in the 1st quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in Moderna by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its stake in Moderna by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 15,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,037,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the period. Winfield Associates Inc. increased its stake in Moderna by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Winfield Associates Inc. now owns 3,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $514,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA increased its stake in Moderna by 50.0% in the 1st quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. 51.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA)

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops therapeutics and vaccines based on messenger RNA for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, cardiovascular diseases, and auto-immune diseases. As of March 9, 2021, the company had 13 programs in clinical trials and a total of 24 development programs in six modalities comprising prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted and cell surface therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.

