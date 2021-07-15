MoneyGram International (NASDAQ:MGI) Stock Price Down 4.1%

MoneyGram International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGI)’s stock price fell 4.1% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $10.16 and last traded at $10.17. 4,536 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 2,051,845 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.60.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on MGI. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of MoneyGram International from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $8.50 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of MoneyGram International from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $8.00 to $10.00 in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of MoneyGram International from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Sunday.

Get MoneyGram International alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of $782.40 million, a PE ratio of -196.36 and a beta of 1.72. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $9.51.

MoneyGram International (NASDAQ:MGI) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The financial services provider reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $310.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $300.28 million. MoneyGram International had a negative return on equity of 5.24% and a negative net margin of 0.15%. On average, research analysts expect that MoneyGram International, Inc. will post -0.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MGI. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in MoneyGram International during the fourth quarter worth about $75,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in MoneyGram International by 17.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 264,320 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,444,000 after acquiring an additional 39,641 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of MoneyGram International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,155,000. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of MoneyGram International by 18.8% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 89,509 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $489,000 after buying an additional 14,178 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of MoneyGram International by 297.3% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 11,840 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 8,860 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.13% of the company’s stock.

MoneyGram International Company Profile (NASDAQ:MGI)

MoneyGram International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cross-border peer-to-peer payments and money transfer services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Global Funds Transfer and Financial Paper Products. The Global Funds Transfer segment offers money transfer services and bill payment services through third-party agents, including retail chains, independent retailers, post offices, banks, and other financial institutions; and digital solutions, such as moneygram.com, mobile solutions, digital partners, wallets, and account deposit services.

Featured Story: Inverted Yield Curve

Receive News & Ratings for MoneyGram International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MoneyGram International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.