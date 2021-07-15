Monitronics International (OTCMKTS:SCTY) Trading Down 6.8%

Monitronics International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SCTY) dropped 6.8% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $7.42 and last traded at $8.68. Approximately 3,422 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 50% from the average daily volume of 6,871 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.31.

The company’s 50 day moving average is $8.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.05, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.46.

About Monitronics International (OTCMKTS:SCTY)

Monitronics International, Inc, doing business as Brinks Home Security, provides security alarm monitoring and related services to residential and commercial customers in the United States, Canada, and Puerto Rico. It provides monitoring services for alarm signals arising from burglaries, fires, medical alerts, and other events through security systems at customers' premises.

