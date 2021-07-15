Morgan Stanley Reiterates €42.90 Price Target for DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA (ETR:DWS)

Morgan Stanley set a €42.90 ($50.47) price target on DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA (ETR:DWS) in a report released on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on DWS. UBS Group set a €44.00 ($51.76) price objective on shares of DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA in a research report on Friday, July 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €43.00 ($50.59) price objective on shares of DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group set a €40.00 ($47.06) target price on shares of DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Independent Research set a €40.00 ($47.06) target price on shares of DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a €39.00 ($45.88) target price on shares of DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €41.69 ($49.05).

Get DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA alerts:

ETR:DWS opened at €39.08 ($45.98) on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 15.56, a quick ratio of 15.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of €38.47. The stock has a market cap of $7.82 billion and a PE ratio of 13.13. DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA has a 1-year low of €27.43 ($32.27) and a 1-year high of €41.48 ($48.80).

DWS Group GmbH & Co KGaA offers asset management services in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. The company's products and solutions cover equities, fixed income, cash, real estate, infrastructure, and private equity, as well as a range of sustainable investments.

Featured Article: How interest rates affect municipal bond prices

Receive News & Ratings for DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.