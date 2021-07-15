Morgan Stanley Reiterates “€50.00” Price Target for Koninklijke Philips (AMS:PHIA)

Morgan Stanley set a €50.00 ($58.82) target price on Koninklijke Philips (AMS:PHIA) in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. UBS Group set a €56.00 ($65.88) price target on Koninklijke Philips in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €45.00 ($52.94) price objective on Koninklijke Philips and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Berenberg Bank set a €50.00 ($58.82) price objective on Koninklijke Philips and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Credit Suisse Group set a €49.00 ($57.65) price objective on Koninklijke Philips and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Barclays set a €54.00 ($63.53) price objective on Koninklijke Philips and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Koninklijke Philips presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of €51.07 ($60.08).

Koninklijke Philips has a 1-year low of €28.92 ($34.02) and a 1-year high of €36.12 ($42.49).

Koninklijke Philips N.V. is the Netherlands-based health technology company. The Company’s segments include Personal Health businesses, Diagnosis & Treatment businesses, Connected Care & Health Informatics businesses, HealthTech Other and Legacy Items. The Personal Health businesses segment is engaged in the health continuum, delivering integrated, connected solutions that support healthier lifestyles and those living with chronic disease.

