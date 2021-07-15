Mountain High Acquisitions Corp. (OTCMKTS:MYHI) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Mountain High Acquisitions Corp. (OTCMKTS:MYHI) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 61,500 shares, a growth of 362.4% from the June 15th total of 13,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 238,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.
Shares of MYHI traded down $0.00 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $0.01. The company had a trading volume of 396,502 shares, compared to its average volume of 546,891. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $0.02. Mountain High Acquisitions has a 52 week low of $0.01 and a 52 week high of $0.05.
Mountain High Acquisitions Company Profile
Featured Story: What is the return on assets formula?
Receive News & Ratings for Mountain High Acquisitions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mountain High Acquisitions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.