Mountain High Acquisitions Corp. (OTCMKTS:MYHI) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Mountain High Acquisitions Corp. (OTCMKTS:MYHI) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 61,500 shares, a growth of 362.4% from the June 15th total of 13,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 238,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Shares of MYHI traded down $0.00 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $0.01. The company had a trading volume of 396,502 shares, compared to its average volume of 546,891. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $0.02. Mountain High Acquisitions has a 52 week low of $0.01 and a 52 week high of $0.05.

Mountain High Acquisitions Company Profile

Mountain High Acquisitions Corp focuses on the acquisition and development of businesses and other assets within the hemp industry. The company is based in Scottsdale, Arizona.

