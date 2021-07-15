mPhase Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:XDSL) Short Interest Update

mPhase Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:XDSL) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 265,500 shares, a growth of 307.8% from the June 15th total of 65,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 156,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.7 days.

Shares of mPhase Technologies stock opened at $0.38 on Thursday. mPhase Technologies has a 1 year low of $0.03 and a 1 year high of $0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.59. The stock has a market cap of $29.48 million, a P/E ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.95. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.36.

mPhase Technologies Company Profile

mPhase Technologies, Inc develops and commercializes artificial intelligence and machine learning solutions for telecommunications, learning, travel, and nanotechnology applications. It operates through five segments: Online Training, Consumer Engagement, Travel Planning, Data Analysis, and Battery Technology.

