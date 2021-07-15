MSC Industrial Direct (NYSE:MSM) Price Target Raised to $98.00

MSC Industrial Direct (NYSE:MSM) had its price objective lifted by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $96.00 to $98.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “hold” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target indicates a potential upside of 9.48% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Stephens upgraded MSC Industrial Direct from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $115.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded MSC Industrial Direct from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $105.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. KeyCorp increased their target price on MSC Industrial Direct from $96.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut MSC Industrial Direct from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, July 3rd. Finally, William Blair upgraded MSC Industrial Direct from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $105.00.

MSC Industrial Direct stock opened at $89.51 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $5.01 billion, a PE ratio of 24.66 and a beta of 1.10. MSC Industrial Direct has a 52-week low of $60.09 and a 52-week high of $96.23. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $91.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

MSC Industrial Direct (NYSE:MSM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 6th. The industrial products company reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $866.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $848.61 million. MSC Industrial Direct had a return on equity of 22.06% and a net margin of 6.44%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.40 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that MSC Industrial Direct will post 4.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Louise K. Goeser sold 10,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.04, for a total transaction of $996,824.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 18,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,715,665.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Steve Armstrong sold 23,483 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.10, for a total value of $2,115,818.30. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,187,518. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 35,650 shares of company stock valued at $3,255,904 over the last three months. 28.44% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 11.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,365,395 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $393,714,000 after purchasing an additional 448,798 shares during the last quarter. Yacktman Asset Management LP increased its position in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Yacktman Asset Management LP now owns 1,286,337 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $116,015,000 after purchasing an additional 11,994 shares during the last quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in MSC Industrial Direct in the 4th quarter worth about $103,484,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in MSC Industrial Direct by 13.7% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,212,366 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $109,343,000 after acquiring an additional 146,163 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in MSC Industrial Direct by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 801,958 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $67,678,000 after acquiring an additional 53,023 shares during the last quarter. 76.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About MSC Industrial Direct

MSC Industrial Direct Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes metalworking and maintenance, repair, and operations (MRO) products in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and the United Kingdom. Its MRO products include cutting tools, measuring instruments, tooling components, metalworking products, fasteners, flat stock products, raw materials, abrasives, machinery hand and power tools, safety and janitorial supplies, plumbing supplies, materials handling products, power transmission components, and electrical supplies.

