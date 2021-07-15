MTY Food Group (TSE:MTY) Price Target Increased to C$74.00 by Analysts at CIBC

MTY Food Group (TSE:MTY) had its target price boosted by CIBC from C$64.00 to C$74.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on MTY. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of MTY Food Group from C$55.00 to C$64.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Monday. National Bank Financial upgraded shares of MTY Food Group from a sector perform market weight rating to an outperform rating and set a C$58.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of MTY Food Group from C$58.00 to C$65.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Monday. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of MTY Food Group from C$50.00 to C$57.50 in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of MTY Food Group from C$47.00 to C$52.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$65.25.

Shares of MTY Food Group stock opened at C$68.57 on Monday. The company has a market cap of C$1.69 billion and a PE ratio of -39.66. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$58.27. MTY Food Group has a 1 year low of C$27.22 and a 1 year high of C$69.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 170.67.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.185 per share. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 30th.

In other MTY Food Group news, Director Stanley Ding Kwok Ma sold 839,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$51.00, for a total transaction of C$42,829,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,045,843 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$206,337,993.

About MTY Food Group

MTY Food Group Inc franchises and operates quick service, fast casual, and casual dining restaurants in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company franchises and operates corporate-owned locations in the quick service restaurant and casual dining segments of the restaurant industry; and sells retail products under a multitude of banners.

