Mueller Water Products (NYSE:MWA) Sets New 1-Year High at $15.05

Mueller Water Products, Inc. (NYSE:MWA)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $15.05 and last traded at $15.01, with a volume of 24148 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $15.01.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Mueller Water Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.00.

The company has a market cap of $2.34 billion, a PE ratio of 28.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.30. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.44. The company has a quick ratio of 2.71, a current ratio of 3.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Mueller Water Products (NYSE:MWA) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $267.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $249.20 million. Mueller Water Products had a net margin of 7.56% and a return on equity of 13.23%. Mueller Water Products’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.15 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Mueller Water Products, Inc. will post 0.6 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 10th were given a $0.055 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 7th. This represents a $0.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.49%. Mueller Water Products’s payout ratio is presently 42.31%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Mueller Water Products by 2.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,233,458 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $183,814,000 after acquiring an additional 283,521 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Mueller Water Products by 4.5% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,976,765 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $110,797,000 after acquiring an additional 344,203 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in shares of Mueller Water Products by 4.4% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 7,277,184 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $101,080,000 after acquiring an additional 308,001 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management boosted its position in shares of Mueller Water Products by 16.5% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 5,088,631 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $70,681,000 after acquiring an additional 721,883 shares during the period. Finally, FIL Ltd boosted its position in shares of Mueller Water Products by 2.2% in the first quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,749,875 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $38,196,000 after acquiring an additional 59,127 shares during the period. 88.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Mueller Water Products Company Profile (NYSE:MWA)

Mueller Water Products, Inc manufactures and markets products and services for use in the transmission, distribution, and measurement of water in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Infrastructure and Technologies. The Infrastructure segment offers valves for water and gas systems, including butterfly, iron gate, tapping, check, knife, plug, automatic control, and ball valves; dry-barrel and wet-barrel fire hydrants; pipe repair products, such as clamps and couplings used to repair leaks; and machines and tools for tapping, drilling, extracting, installing, and stopping-off.

