Mullen Group Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MLLGF) Receives $14.53 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Mullen Group Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MLLGF) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $14.53.

MLLGF has been the subject of several research analyst reports. CIBC lifted their price objective on shares of Mullen Group from $13.50 to $14.25 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of Mullen Group from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Mullen Group from C$16.00 to C$17.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Mullen Group from $12.50 to $12.75 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, National Bank Financial boosted their price target on shares of Mullen Group from C$15.25 to C$15.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st.

OTCMKTS:MLLGF opened at $10.27 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $10.73. Mullen Group has a twelve month low of $5.76 and a twelve month high of $11.29.

Mullen Group Ltd. provides trucking and logistics services in Canada and the United States. The company operates through three segments: Less-Than-Truckload, Logistics & Warehousing, and Specialized & Industrial Services. The Less-Than-Truckload segment delivers general freight consisting of smaller shipments, packages, and parcels; and pharmaceutical and package products.

