MV Oil Trust Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSE:MVO)

MV Oil Trust (NYSE:MVO) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Traders bought 675 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 1,064% compared to the typical volume of 58 call options.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in MV Oil Trust during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in MV Oil Trust during the first quarter valued at $55,000. Finally, Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. lifted its position in MV Oil Trust by 19.6% during the first quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. now owns 83,276 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $433,000 after purchasing an additional 13,663 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 2.92% of the company’s stock.

Get MV Oil Trust alerts:

Shares of NYSE:MVO traded down $1.46 on Thursday, hitting $7.25. 11,787 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 152,129. MV Oil Trust has a 1-year low of $2.25 and a 1-year high of $10.25. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $7.22. The stock has a market cap of $83.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.67 and a beta of 1.56.

MV Oil Trust (NYSE:MVO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 14th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.33 million for the quarter.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, July 16th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 15th. This is an increase from MV Oil Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 16.55%.

MV Oil Trust Company Profile

MV Oil Trust acquires and holds net profits interests in the oil and natural gas properties of MV Partners, LLC. Its properties include approximately 800 producing oil and gas wells located in the Mid-Continent region in the states of Kansas and Colorado. The company was incorporated in 2006 and is based in Houston, Texas.

Read More: Death Cross

Receive News & Ratings for MV Oil Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MV Oil Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.