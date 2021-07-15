MYT Netherlands Parent B.V.’s (NYSE:MYTE) Lock-Up Period Set To End on July 20th

MYT Netherlands Parent B.V.’s (NYSE:MYTE) lock-up period is set to expire on Tuesday, July 20th. MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. had issued 15,647,059 shares in its IPO on January 21st. The total size of the offering was $406,823,534 based on an initial share price of $26.00. After the end of the company’s lock-up period, restrictions preventing major shareholders and company insiders from selling shares in the company will be lifted.

A number of research firms have weighed in on MYTE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.14.

Shares of NYSE:MYTE opened at $30.17 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 3.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.49. MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. has a one year low of $24.94 and a one year high of $36.25.

MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. (NYSE:MYTE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 18th. The company reported ($0.52) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.54) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $198.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $183.06 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. will post 0.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MYTE. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. bought a new position in MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. during the first quarter worth about $141,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in shares of MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. during the 1st quarter valued at about $157,000. Janney Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. during the first quarter worth $393,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. in the 1st quarter valued at $400,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. in the 1st quarter worth $428,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.86% of the company’s stock.

MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. Company Profile

MYT Netherlands Parent B.V., through its subsidiary, Mytheresa Group GmbH, operates a luxury e-commerce platform for the fashion consumers worldwide. The company sells clothes, bags, shoes, accessories, and fine jewelry through online operations and retail stores. It serves high income luxury consumers.

