National Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:NKSH) Short Interest Update

National Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:NKSH) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 43,500 shares, a decline of 84.1% from the June 15th total of 273,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 37,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.2 days. Currently, 0.7% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

National Bankshares stock opened at $35.35 on Thursday. National Bankshares has a fifty-two week low of $23.37 and a fifty-two week high of $39.99. The stock has a market cap of $219.52 million, a PE ratio of 14.28 and a beta of 0.56. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $35.13.

National Bankshares (NASDAQ:NKSH) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The bank reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.12. National Bankshares had a return on equity of 8.56% and a net margin of 32.65%. The business had revenue of $12.36 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.90 million. Equities research analysts forecast that National Bankshares will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 24th were given a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 21st. This represents a dividend yield of 3.9%.

In other news, Director Lawrence J. Ball purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $34.21 per share, with a total value of $34,210.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 10,527 shares in the company, valued at approximately $360,128.67. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders have bought a total of 3,832 shares of company stock valued at $134,189 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.56% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NKSH. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in National Bankshares in the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of National Bankshares by 308.4% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,258 shares of the bank’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 950 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of National Bankshares by 66.6% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,994 shares of the bank’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 1,197 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of National Bankshares by 292.4% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,924 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 2,924 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of National Bankshares during the 1st quarter valued at $190,000. 29.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of National Bankshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th.

About National Bankshares

National Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for the National Bank of Blacksburg that provides retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, businesses, non-profits, and local governments. The company accepts interest-bearing and non-interest bearing demand deposit accounts, money market deposit accounts, savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

