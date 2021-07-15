National Bankshares Increases Thomson Reuters (TSE:TRI) Price Target to C$139.00

Thomson Reuters (TSE:TRI) (NYSE:TRI) had its price target upped by National Bankshares from C$128.00 to C$139.00 in a research note published on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on TRI. National Bank Financial upped their price target on shares of Thomson Reuters to C$139.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Thomson Reuters from C$127.00 to C$130.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Thomson Reuters from C$125.00 to C$130.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an outperform rating and set a C$128.00 price objective on shares of Thomson Reuters in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$131.67.

Thomson Reuters stock opened at C$126.69 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of C$62.79 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.50. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$119.44. Thomson Reuters has a fifty-two week low of C$91.18 and a fifty-two week high of C$127.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.46.

Thomson Reuters (TSE:TRI) (NYSE:TRI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported C$0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.50 by C$0.23. The company had revenue of C$2 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.95 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Thomson Reuters will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 20th were given a $0.405 dividend. This represents a $1.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 19th. Thomson Reuters’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 10.36%.

Thomson Reuters Corporation provides business information services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in five segments: Legal Professionals, Corporates, Tax & Accounting Professionals, Reuters News, and Global Print. The Legal Professionals segment offers research and workflow products focusing on legal research and integrated legal workflow solutions that combine content, tools, and analytics to law firms and governments.

