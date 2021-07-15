National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.53

National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, July 15th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 30th will be given a dividend of 0.53 per share by the real estate investment trust on Monday, August 16th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.42%. This is an increase from National Retail Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52.
National Retail Properties has increased its dividend payment by 11.3% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 11 years.
Shares of NYSE NNN opened at $47.95 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $47.20. The company has a quick ratio of 8.09, a current ratio of 8.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 0.85. National Retail Properties has a 52-week low of $31.41 and a 52-week high of $50.33.
Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered National Retail Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on National Retail Properties from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on National Retail Properties from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Raymond James increased their price objective on National Retail Properties from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded National Retail Properties from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.71.
In other National Retail Properties news, CAO Michelle Lynn Miller sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.49, for a total transaction of $46,490.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 40,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,891,445.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.77% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
About National Retail Properties
National Retail Properties invests primarily in high-quality retail properties subject generally to long-term, net leases. As of September 30, 2020, the company owned 3,114 properties in 48 states with a gross leasable area of approximately 32.4 million square feet and with a weighted average remaining lease term of 10.7 years.
