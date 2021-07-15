National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.53

National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, July 15th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 30th will be given a dividend of 0.53 per share by the real estate investment trust on Monday, August 16th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.42%. This is an increase from National Retail Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52.

National Retail Properties has increased its dividend payment by 11.3% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 11 years.

Shares of NYSE NNN opened at $47.95 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $47.20. The company has a quick ratio of 8.09, a current ratio of 8.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 0.85. National Retail Properties has a 52-week low of $31.41 and a 52-week high of $50.33.

National Retail Properties (NYSE:NNN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by ($0.34). The company had revenue of $179.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $167.10 million. National Retail Properties had a return on equity of 5.57% and a net margin of 33.09%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.71 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that National Retail Properties will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered National Retail Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on National Retail Properties from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on National Retail Properties from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Raymond James increased their price objective on National Retail Properties from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded National Retail Properties from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.71.

In other National Retail Properties news, CAO Michelle Lynn Miller sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.49, for a total transaction of $46,490.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 40,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,891,445.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.77% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About National Retail Properties

National Retail Properties invests primarily in high-quality retail properties subject generally to long-term, net leases. As of September 30, 2020, the company owned 3,114 properties in 48 states with a gross leasable area of approximately 32.4 million square feet and with a weighted average remaining lease term of 10.7 years.

